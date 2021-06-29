Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) Research Coverage Started at Truist Securities

Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) in a research note released on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on PAYA. Truist began coverage on Paya in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Paya in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Paya from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Paya in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set an overweight rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.13.

Shares of NASDAQ PAYA opened at $11.11 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 23.15 and a beta of 0.05. Paya has a fifty-two week low of $8.99 and a fifty-two week high of $15.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.41.

Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $55.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.87 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Paya will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Paya during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paya in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Paya in the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Paya in the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Paya in the 1st quarter valued at about $121,000. 99.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paya Company Profile

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated payment and commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiency. The company through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. It processes payments through credit and debit card, ACH, and check payment processing solutions.

