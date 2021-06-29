DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup began coverage on shares of DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

DLO has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on DLocal in a research report on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on DLocal in a research report on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Bank of America began coverage on DLocal in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on DLocal in a research report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. DLocal currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $51.00.

Shares of DLO stock opened at $51.49 on Monday. DLocal has a twelve month low of $29.57 and a twelve month high of $51.81.

DLocal Limited operates a payments platform worldwide. Its platform enables enterprise merchants to connect with consumers in emerging markets, accept payments, send payouts, and settle funds. The company serves customers in various industries, such as SaaS, shared economy and marketplaces, online retail, digital media, financial services, and travel and tourism.

