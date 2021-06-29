The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) Given New $100.00 Price Target at Roth Capital

The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) had its price target raised by Roth Capital from $65.00 to $100.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. Roth Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on The Joint from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Joint from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Maxim Group lowered The Joint from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley increased their price target on The Joint from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on The Joint from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Shares of The Joint stock opened at $81.84 on Monday. The Joint has a one year low of $13.60 and a one year high of $83.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.30. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 81.84 and a beta of 1.30.

The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.13. The Joint had a return on equity of 37.82% and a net margin of 23.43%. The company had revenue of $17.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.64 million. Research analysts anticipate that The Joint will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jake Singleton sold 8,962 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.02, for a total value of $699,215.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,202,054.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bandera Partners Llc sold 369,313 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.64, for a total transaction of $26,457,583.32. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 486,971 shares of company stock valued at $34,409,504. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Joint in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in The Joint in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its stake in The Joint by 135.2% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in The Joint in the first quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in The Joint by 308.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares during the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Joint Company Profile

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and the sale of regional developer rights.

