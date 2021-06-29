BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB) Now Covered by Analysts at Roth Capital

Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB) in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on BioAtla from $45.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on BioAtla from $47.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $65.20.

BioAtla stock opened at $43.66 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.53. BioAtla has a 12-month low of $27.15 and a 12-month high of $76.63.

BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.04). On average, research analysts predict that BioAtla will post -1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jay M. Phd Short sold 19,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.22, for a total transaction of $755,730.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,441,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,535,943.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jay M. Phd Short sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.13, for a total value of $2,152,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,441,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,406,208.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 35.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BioAtla by 511.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of BioAtla during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of BioAtla during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BioAtla by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of BioAtla by 399.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.45% of the company’s stock.

About BioAtla

BioAtla, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate is BA3011, a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for soft tissue and bone sarcoma tumors, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and other tumor types.

