Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) PT Raised to $50.00

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Truist reduced their target price on Veracyte from $84.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating on shares of Veracyte in a research note on Friday. William Blair reiterated a buy rating on shares of Veracyte in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Veracyte from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Veracyte from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $54.20.

NASDAQ:VCYT opened at $41.93 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.12 and a beta of 0.75. Veracyte has a twelve month low of $22.87 and a twelve month high of $86.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.41.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $36.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.52 million. Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 5.91% and a negative net margin of 52.87%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Veracyte will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jens Holstein acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.19 per share, with a total value of $70,380.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,380. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karin Eastham sold 4,427 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.27, for a total value of $213,691.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,883 shares of company stock valued at $702,073 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VCYT. Matrix Capital Management Company LP acquired a new position in shares of Veracyte during the 1st quarter worth $160,015,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,691,688 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $252,178,000 after buying an additional 1,162,062 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,146,087 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $330,351,000 after buying an additional 865,112 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 689.1% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 981,409 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,750,000 after buying an additional 857,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veracyte during the 1st quarter worth $39,716,000.

Veracyte Company Profile

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to identify patients with benign thyroid nodules among those with indeterminate cytopathology results in order to rule out unnecessary thyroid surgery; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier that help physicians to differentiate idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis from other interstitial lung diseases without the need for surgery; and Prosigna Breast Cancer Prognostic Gene Signature Assay test that informs next steps for patients with early-stage breast cancer, as well as provides cancer subtype classification information.

