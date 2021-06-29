HSBC Lowers St. James’s Place (LON:STJ) to Hold

HSBC downgraded shares of St. James’s Place (LON:STJ) to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has GBX 1,525 ($19.92) target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of GBX 1,375 ($17.96).

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) price target on shares of St. James’s Place in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded St. James’s Place to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from GBX 1,440 ($18.81) to GBX 1,620 ($21.17) in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) target price on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Shore Capital restated an under review rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,290 ($16.85).

Get St. James's Place alerts:

Shares of LON:STJ opened at GBX 1,478.50 ($19.32) on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,396.35. St. James’s Place has a fifty-two week low of GBX 880.20 ($11.50) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,505.50 ($19.67). The company has a market capitalization of £7.97 billion and a PE ratio of 30.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.81.

In other news, insider Andrew Croft sold 367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,331 ($17.39), for a total transaction of £4,884.77 ($6,381.98).

About St. James’s Place

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

Further Reading: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Receive News & Ratings for St. James's Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for St. James's Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.