Leoni (ETR:LEO) PT Set at €6.70 by Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €6.70 ($7.88) price target on Leoni (ETR:LEO) in a report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on LEO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €5.90 ($6.94) price target on Leoni and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Independent Research set a €9.10 ($10.71) price objective on Leoni and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Warburg Research set a €6.00 ($7.06) price objective on Leoni and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €8.00 ($9.41) price objective on Leoni and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Sell and a consensus target price of €7.45 ($8.76).

Shares of ETR LEO opened at €14.72 ($17.32) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 606.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €12.95. The company has a market cap of $480.89 million and a P/E ratio of -2.14. Leoni has a 12 month low of €4.30 ($5.06) and a 12 month high of €17.29 ($20.34).

LEONI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides products, solutions, and services for energy and data management in the automotive sector and other industries worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Wiring Systems, and Wire & Cable Solutions. The Wiring Systems division provides complete wiring systems and customized cable harnesses for the motor vehicle industry.

