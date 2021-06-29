Contrasting Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) and Barclays (NYSE:BCS)

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) and Barclays (NYSE:BCS) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Swedbank AB (publ) and Barclays’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Swedbank AB (publ) $5.81 billion 3.69 $1.41 billion N/A N/A Barclays $27.95 billion 1.52 $3.06 billion $0.49 19.94

Barclays has higher revenue and earnings than Swedbank AB (publ).

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Swedbank AB (publ) shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.2% of Barclays shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of Barclays shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Swedbank AB (publ) and Barclays, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Swedbank AB (publ) 0 6 4 0 2.40 Barclays 1 3 8 0 2.58

Dividends

Swedbank AB (publ) pays an annual dividend of $0.26 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Barclays pays an annual dividend of $0.05 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Barclays pays out 10.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Swedbank AB (publ) and Barclays’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Swedbank AB (publ) 37.96% 13.17% 0.73% Barclays 12.64% 4.18% 0.21%

Risk and Volatility

Swedbank AB (publ) has a beta of 1.01, indicating that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Barclays has a beta of 1.62, indicating that its share price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Barclays beats Swedbank AB (publ) on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Swedbank AB (publ)

Swedbank AB (publ) provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies. The company operates through Swedish Banking, Baltic Banking, and Large Corporates & Institutions segments. It offers savings, salary, and current accounts; private residential and corporate lending; leasing, factoring, and financing services; consumer, mortgage, acquisition and project, export, and marine financing; mutual funds; and asset management, and life insurance and pension services. The company also offers investment and trading services, including currency, fixed income, and equity derivatives and related derivatives services, as well as structured products; advisory and investment banking products and services, such as corporate financing, debt capital market, structured finance, and loans and syndication services; and transaction banking services, such as cash management, trade finance, securities, commercial payments, account, and clearing and settlement services. In addition, it provides domestic, international, mobile, document, and other payment products; debit and credit cards; real estate brokerage and management; legal services; and safe deposit boxes, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services. The company has 159 branches in Sweden, 18 branches in Estonia, 22 in Latvia, and 42 in Lithuania. It also operates in Norway, Finland, Denmark, China, the United States, and South Africa. The company was formerly known as ForeningsSparbanken AB and changed its name to Swedbank AB (publ) in September 2006. Swedbank AB (publ) was founded in 1820 and is headquartered in Sundbyberg, Sweden.

About Barclays

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services. The company also engages in securities dealing activities; and issues credit cards. The company was formerly known as Barclays Bank Limited and changed its name to Barclays PLC in January 1985. Barclays PLC was founded in 1690 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

