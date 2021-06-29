Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $436.15 Million

Brokerages forecast that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) will announce sales of $436.15 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Cabot Oil & Gas’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $402.00 million to $483.80 million. Cabot Oil & Gas reported sales of $332.35 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cabot Oil & Gas will report full year sales of $1.92 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.83 billion to $2.02 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.83 billion to $2.35 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Cabot Oil & Gas.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. Cabot Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 12.58% and a net margin of 19.67%. The business had revenue of $459.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.86 million.

Several brokerages recently commented on COG. TheStreet cut Cabot Oil & Gas from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Cabot Oil & Gas from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cabot Oil & Gas from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James cut Cabot Oil & Gas from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Cabot Oil & Gas from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 104,219 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 114,920 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. raised its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 12,405 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 16,928 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 5,817 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. 95.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of COG stock opened at $16.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.88. Cabot Oil & Gas has a one year low of $15.28 and a one year high of $21.33. The company has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of 21.20, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a $0.11 dividend. This is a positive change from Cabot Oil & Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. Cabot Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 102.33%.

Cabot Oil & Gas Company Profile

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 175,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

