Paradigm Medical Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PDMI) Short Interest Up 3,056.4% in June

Paradigm Medical Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PDMI) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 123,100 shares, a growth of 3,056.4% from the May 31st total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,245,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
PDMI stock opened at $0.00 on Tuesday. Paradigm Medical Industries has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.00.
Paradigm Medical Industries Company Profile
Featured Story: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Paradigm Medical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paradigm Medical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.