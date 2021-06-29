Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIAIY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIAIY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, an increase of 2,366.7% from the May 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

TIAIY stock opened at $5.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.69. Telecom Italia has a 1-year low of $3.53 and a 1-year high of $6.08.

Get Telecom Italia alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be given a $0.241 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st.

Telecom Italia S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed and mobile telecommunications services in Italy and internationally. The company operates through Domestic, Brazil, and Other Operations segments. It offers fixed and mobile voice and Internet, and public telephony services, as well as products managed and developed for individuals and families; and voice, data, and Internet services and products, and information and communications technology solutions for small and medium-size enterprises, small offices/home offices, the public sector, large accounts, and enterprises in the fixed and mobile telecommunications markets.

Featured Story: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for Telecom Italia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telecom Italia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.