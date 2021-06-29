ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $28.22

ACNB Co. (NASDAQ:ACNB)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.22 and traded as high as $28.86. ACNB shares last traded at $28.30, with a volume of 71,220 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of $246.63 million, a PE ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter. ACNB had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The firm had revenue of $23.24 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of ACNB by 15.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,164 shares of the bank’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of ACNB during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of ACNB during the first quarter worth about $232,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ACNB during the first quarter worth about $504,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of ACNB by 11.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 154,729 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,534,000 after purchasing an additional 16,094 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.11% of the company’s stock.

About ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB)

ACNB Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking, insurance, and financial services to individual, business, and government customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits and debit cards. It also provides commercial lending products, such as commercial mortgages, real estate development and construction loans, accounts receivable and inventory financing, and agricultural and governmental loans; consumer lending products comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile and recreational vehicle loans, manufactured housing loans, and personal lines of credit; and mortgage lending programs consisting of personal residential mortgages, and residential construction and investment mortgage loans.

