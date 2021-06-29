Hitachi (OTCMKTS:HTHIY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $117.10

Hitachi, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTHIY) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $117.10 and last traded at $116.75, with a volume of 25238 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $115.67.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Hitachi from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.74.

Hitachi, Ltd. provides information technology, energy, industry, mobility, and smart life solutions in Japan and internationally. The company offers information and telecommunication services, such as internet of things, storage systems and platforms, servers, software, ATMs and self service terminals, and scanners for manufacturing, communication, finance, healthcare and life science, energy and transportation, and distribution industries, as well as government and urban sectors; drone platform solutions, including consulting, system integration, and other services; and infrastructure inspection, data, security, measurement, unmanned aerial system traffic management, and inventory management services.

