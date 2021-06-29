ZOO Digital Group (LON:ZOO) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $131.33

ZOO Digital Group plc (LON:ZOO)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 131.33 ($1.72) and traded as low as GBX 130 ($1.70). ZOO Digital Group shares last traded at GBX 137 ($1.79), with a volume of 31,191 shares.

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 131.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.35, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of £112.74 million and a P/E ratio of -195.71.

About ZOO Digital Group (LON:ZOO)

ZOO Digital Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based localization and digital distribution services in the United Kingdom and the United States. It operates through three segments: Localisation, Digital Packaging, and Software Solutions. The company offers subtitling, dubbing, scripting, subtitling for commercials, and closed captioning services, as well as localization of artwork and metadata, and editing of compliance; digital packaging and asset management services; and distributes TV and movie contents.

