Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Central Valley Community Bank is the sole subsidiary of Central Valley Community Bancorp. The Bank operates full-service offices in Clovis, Fresno, Prather, Kerman and Sacramento, plus Real Estate Lending, SBA Lending and Agribusiness Lending Departments. Investment services are also provided by Investment Centers of America. “

Shares of CVCY opened at $20.64 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $258.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.18. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a twelve month low of $11.51 and a twelve month high of $21.75.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $19.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.67 million. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 27.68%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Central Valley Community Bancorp will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This is a positive change from Central Valley Community Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.63%.

In other Central Valley Community Bancorp news, EVP Blaine Lauhon sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total value of $258,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $398,395. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Flautt sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.83, for a total value of $41,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,889 shares in the company, valued at $580,927.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $220,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 177.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 33,219 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 53.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 9,320 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 5.5% during the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 25,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 159.1% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 5,426 shares during the last quarter. 45.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Central Valley Community Bancorp

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; NOW and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and non-interest bearing demand deposits.

