Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $12.00 target price on the pipeline company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Energy Transfer LP owns and operates diversified portfolios of energy assets primarily in the United States. The company is a publicly traded limited partnership with core operations which include complementary natural gas midstream, intrastate and interstate transportation and storage assets; crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined product transportation and terminalling assets; NGL fractionation and various acquisition and marketing assets. Energy Transfer LP, formerly known as Energy Transfer Equity L.P., is based in Dallas, United States. “

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ET. TheStreet upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Energy Transfer from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Energy Transfer in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Energy Transfer from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Energy Transfer from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Energy Transfer presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.42.

Shares of ET stock opened at $10.37 on Monday. Energy Transfer has a 12 month low of $4.98 and a 12 month high of $11.55. The company has a market cap of $28.04 billion, a PE ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.94.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.95. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The firm had revenue of $17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.32) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Energy Transfer will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a $0.153 dividend. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.90%. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is -338.89%.

In other news, Director Ray W. Washburne purchased 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.53 per share, for a total transaction of $1,906,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 123,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,181,052.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.14 per share, with a total value of $50,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $16,012,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,660,000. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 62.0% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 25,930 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 9,919 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 169,452 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 8,275 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 24,891 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 4,492 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.57% of the company’s stock.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,340 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

Further Reading: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Energy Transfer (ET)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.