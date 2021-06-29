Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Genius Sports Group provides digital sports content, technology and integrity services. Genius Sports Group, formerly known as dMY Technology Group Inc. II., is based in London. “

GENI has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Genius Sports in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Genius Sports in a report on Monday, June 14th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Genius Sports in a report on Monday, June 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on Genius Sports from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.00.

GENI stock opened at $18.62 on Monday. Genius Sports has a twelve month low of $16.50 and a twelve month high of $25.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.92.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported ($1.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($1.33). The firm had revenue of $53.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Genius Sports will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions, comprising of technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

