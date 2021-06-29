Kubota (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kubota (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $117.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Kubota is the world’s largest maker of small tractors and Japan’s 2nd largest manufacturer of farm equipment. The company is also Japan’s largest producer of ductile iron pipe (for water supply and sewer systems) and its maker of roofing materials. The Company makes engines, construction machinery, industrial castings and machinery, waste recycling plants, and prefab housing, and pumps. It has stakes in several US computer companies, including memory storage makers Maxoptix and Akashic Memories. “

KUBTY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Mizuho cut Kubota from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Kubota from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Nomura cut Kubota from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Kubota from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup cut Kubota from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $117.00.

Kubota stock opened at $103.99 on Monday. Kubota has a 1-year low of $70.87 and a 1-year high of $125.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.12 billion, a PE ratio of 20.97, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.89.

Kubota Corporation manufactures and markets machinery and related solutions in the food, water, and environment markets in Japan, North America, Europe, the rest of Asia, and internationally. Its Farm & Industrial Machinery segment offers tractors, power tillers, combine harvesters, rice transplanters, turf equipment, utility vehicles, other agricultural machinery, implements, attachments, post-harvest machinery, vegetable production equipment, and other agricultural equipment; cooperative drying, rice seedling, and gardening facilities; and rice mill plants.

