Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Independent Bank Corp. is a bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company. They are a community-oriented commercial bank. The community banking business consists of commercial banking, retail banking and trust services and is managed as a single strategic unit. The community banking business derives its revenues from a wide range of banking services, including lending activities, acceptance of demand, savings and time deposits, trust and investment management, and mortgage servicing income from investors. “

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Independent Bank from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Independent Bank from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Independent Bank presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $85.75.

NASDAQ:INDB opened at $75.46 on Monday. Independent Bank has a 12 month low of $49.25 and a 12 month high of $99.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $80.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.17. Independent Bank had a net margin of 26.98% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The company had revenue of $120.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.38 million. Analysts expect that Independent Bank will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 25th. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.46%.

In related news, COO Robert D. Cozzone sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.24, for a total transaction of $83,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Independent Bank during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Independent Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Independent Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Independent Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Independent Bank by 101.7% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,511 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. Its products and services include demand deposits and time certificates of deposit, as well as checking, money market, and savings accounts.

