IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) Given New $105.00 Price Target at Truist

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) had its price objective boosted by Truist from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on IHS Markit from $127.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on IHS Markit from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $98.67.

Get IHS Markit alerts:

Shares of INFO opened at $112.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.41 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.04. IHS Markit has a twelve month low of $72.34 and a twelve month high of $114.08.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 13.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that IHS Markit will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.48%.

In other news, Director Nicoletta Giadrossi sold 3,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.25, for a total transaction of $358,806.25. Also, EVP Sari Beth Granat sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.88, for a total value of $10,159,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 155,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,523,942.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in IHS Markit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $339,370,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of IHS Markit by 70.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,372,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $616,771,000 after buying an additional 2,634,302 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of IHS Markit by 298.6% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,855,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $259,610,000 after buying an additional 2,139,270 shares during the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in IHS Markit by 60.5% during the first quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 5,024,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $486,252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,894,300 shares during the period. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in IHS Markit by 43.4% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,060,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $586,536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834,283 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Financial Services segment offers pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial market participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers.

Further Reading: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for IHS Markit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IHS Markit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.