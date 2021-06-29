American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) Earns “Buy” Rating from B. Riley

B. Riley reissued their buy rating on shares of American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a $44.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $38.00.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AOUT. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of American Outdoor Brands from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of American Outdoor Brands from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Outdoor Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, American Outdoor Brands currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.43.

Shares of AOUT stock opened at $33.20 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.83. American Outdoor Brands has a 1 year low of $12.24 and a 1 year high of $35.20.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in American Outdoor Brands in the fourth quarter worth $19,515,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in American Outdoor Brands in the first quarter worth $25,476,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in American Outdoor Brands in the first quarter worth $13,521,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in American Outdoor Brands by 161.4% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 439,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,069,000 after acquiring an additional 271,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in American Outdoor Brands in the first quarter worth $9,413,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.08% of the company’s stock.

About American Outdoor Brands

American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. The company offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. Its products include shooting supplies, rests, vaults, and other related accessories; premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; electro-optical devices comprising hunting optics, firearm aiming devices, flashlights, and laser grips; reloading, gunsmithing, and firearm cleaning supplies; and survival, camping, and emergency preparedness products.

