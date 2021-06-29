M&G (OTCMKTS:MGPUF) Lowered to Hold at HSBC

HSBC cut shares of M&G (OTCMKTS:MGPUF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on MGPUF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of M&G in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of M&G in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of M&G in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley raised M&G from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of M&G in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. M&G presently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of M&G stock opened at $3.23 on Monday. M&G has a 12 month low of $1.72 and a 12 month high of $3.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.26.

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Savings & Asset Management and Heritage. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

