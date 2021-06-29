RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) Price Target Increased to C$25.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) had its target price lifted by TD Securities from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

REI.UN has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and issued a C$21.00 price objective on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust to C$23.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.50 to C$21.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$22.00.

Shares of REI.UN stock opened at C$22.03 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$21.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.66, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of C$7.00 billion and a PE ratio of -114.74. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of C$13.64 and a twelve month high of C$22.27.

In other RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust news, Director Jonathan Gitlin purchased 2,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$21.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,932.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 31,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$682,929.60.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with a total enterprise value of approximately $13.2 billion as at December 31, 2018. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work.

