H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) Price Target Raised to C$18.50

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from C$17.50 to C$18.50 in a report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on HR.UN. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.75 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an outperformer rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$17.64.

HR.UN stock opened at C$16.22 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$4.65 billion and a PE ratio of 8.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$15.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.14. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of C$9.25 and a 1 year high of C$16.74.

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $14.5 billion at March 31, 2019. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 43 million square feet.

