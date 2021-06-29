Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ (AUP) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (TSE:AUP) (NASDAQ:AUPH) in a report published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a C$28.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Bloom Burton upgraded shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from an accumulate rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

Shares of TSE:AUP opened at C$16.84 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$15.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 16.52 and a current ratio of 17.60. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of C$11.77 and a one year high of C$26.00. The company has a market cap of C$2.16 billion and a P/E ratio of -13.16.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (TSE:AUP) (NASDAQ:AUPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.44) by C($0.07). The business had revenue of C$1.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.86 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael Robert Martin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.01, for a total transaction of C$85,050.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 182,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,109,836.24.

About Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

