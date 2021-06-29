CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN) Given New C$17.50 Price Target at TD Securities

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN) had its price objective boosted by TD Securities from C$17.00 to C$17.50 in a research note published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$17.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$17.75 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. CIBC boosted their price target on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$17.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th.

TSE:CRT.UN opened at C$16.46 on Monday. CT Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of C$13.28 and a 12-month high of C$17.09. The firm has a market cap of C$3.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$16.60.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.0669 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. CT Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 186.87%.

CT Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:CRT.UN) is an unincorporated, closed-end real estate investment trust formed to own income-producing commercial properties primarily located in Canada. Its portfolio is comprised of over 325 properties totaling approximately 26 million square feet of GLA, consisting primarily of retail properties located across Canada.

