Financial Comparison: Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:PSHG) vs. SEACOR Marine (NYSE:SMHI)

Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:PSHG) and SEACOR Marine (NYSE:SMHI) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Performance Shipping and SEACOR Marine’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Performance Shipping $46.28 million 0.59 $5.19 million $1.05 5.12 SEACOR Marine $141.84 million 0.75 -$78.92 million N/A N/A

Performance Shipping has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SEACOR Marine.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Performance Shipping and SEACOR Marine, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Performance Shipping 0 0 1 0 3.00 SEACOR Marine 0 0 0 0 N/A

Performance Shipping presently has a consensus target price of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 104.46%. Given Performance Shipping’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Performance Shipping is more favorable than SEACOR Marine.

Profitability

This table compares Performance Shipping and SEACOR Marine’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Performance Shipping -0.90% -0.38% -0.24% SEACOR Marine -35.57% -18.76% -7.77%

Risk & Volatility

Performance Shipping has a beta of 0.52, meaning that its stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SEACOR Marine has a beta of 1.54, meaning that its stock price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

7.3% of Performance Shipping shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.3% of SEACOR Marine shares are held by institutional investors. 14.3% of SEACOR Marine shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Performance Shipping Company Profile

Performance Shipping Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides shipping transportation services through its ownership of tanker vessels worldwide. As of April 7, 2021, it owned and operated five Aframax tanker vessels with a combined carrying capacity of 546,094 dwt. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Athens, Greece.

SEACOR Marine Company Profile

SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. provides marine and support transportation services to offshore oil, natural gas, and windfarm facilities worldwide. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a fleet of 101 support and specialty vessels, of which 64 were owned or leased-in, 35 were joint-ventured, and 2 were managed on behalf of unaffiliated third-parties. Its offshore support vessels deliver cargo and personnel to offshore installations, including wind farms; handle anchors and mooring equipment required to tether rigs to the seabed; and assist in placing them on location and moving them between regions; provide construction, well work-over, maintenance and decommissioning support; and carry and launch equipment used underwater in drilling and well installation, maintenance, inspection and repair, as well as offer accommodations for technicians and specialists. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

