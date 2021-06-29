Acerus Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ASPCF) and Kadmon (NASDAQ:KDMN) Head-To-Head Contrast

Acerus Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ASPCF) and Kadmon (NASDAQ:KDMN) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

96.8% of Kadmon shares are held by institutional investors. 4.2% of Kadmon shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Acerus Pharmaceuticals and Kadmon’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acerus Pharmaceuticals -2,251.06% -19,056.73% -195.89% Kadmon -5,103.69% -142.70% -47.99%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Acerus Pharmaceuticals and Kadmon, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Acerus Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A Kadmon 0 0 6 0 3.00

Kadmon has a consensus target price of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 206.12%. Given Kadmon’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Kadmon is more favorable than Acerus Pharmaceuticals.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Acerus Pharmaceuticals and Kadmon’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acerus Pharmaceuticals $1.09 million 52.05 -$24.42 million N/A N/A Kadmon $8.29 million 81.32 -$108.91 million ($0.67) -5.85

Acerus Pharmaceuticals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Kadmon.

Volatility & Risk

Acerus Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.85, suggesting that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kadmon has a beta of 1.56, suggesting that its share price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Kadmon beats Acerus Pharmaceuticals on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Acerus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Acerus Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of pharmaceutical products for men's and women's health. The company offers Natesto, a nasal gel for testosterone replacement therapy in adult males diagnosed with hypogonadism; Estrace, an oral tablet for the symptomatic relief of menopausal symptoms; and UriVarx, a natural health product that helps reduce symptoms of hyperactive bladder, such as daytime urinary frequency, urgency, and nocturia. It also engages in developing Lidbree, a short acting lidocaine formulation delivered through a proprietary device into the vaginal mucosal tissue; Stendra, a PDE5 inhibitor for the treatment of erectile dysfunction; Elegant vaginal moisturizer, which provides comfort to women suffering from vaginal dryness; and Elegant pH, a pH balanced vaginal product; and Tefina, a clinical stage product for women with female sexual dysfunction. In addition, the company provides TriVair technology platform for pulmonary and nasal dosing. Acerus Pharmaceuticals Corporation sells products through its salesforce in the United States; and through a network of distributors internationally. The company was formerly known as Trimel Pharmaceuticals Corporation and changed its name to Acerus Pharmaceuticals Corporation in September 2015. Acerus Pharmaceuticals Corporation was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

Kadmon Company Profile

Kadmon Holdings, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics primarily for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidates include Belumosudil (KD025), an orally administered selective inhibitor of the rho-associated coiled-coil kinase 2 (ROCK2), which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of chronic graft-versus-host, as well as systemic sclerosis, an autoimmune disease characterized by chronic inflammation, fibrosis, and vascular damage; KD045, an oral inhibitor of ROCK for the treatment of fibrotic diseases; and KD033, an anti-PD-L1/IL-15 fusion protein for the treatment of cancer. The company also engages in developing Tesevatinib to treat autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease; and CLOVIQUE, a trientine hydrochloride capsules for the treatment of Wilson's disease. Kadmon Holdings, Inc. has strategic collaborations and license agreements with Nano Terra, Inc. and Dyax Corp. Kadmon Holdings, Inc., was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

