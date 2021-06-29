Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) PT Raised to C$53.00

Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) had its target price increased by Cormark from C$47.00 to C$53.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Hardwoods Distribution’s FY2021 earnings at $3.30 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.93 EPS.

HDI has been the subject of several other reports. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Hardwoods Distribution to C$57.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Acumen Capital boosted their target price on Hardwoods Distribution from C$37.50 to C$42.50 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Hardwoods Distribution from C$45.50 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Hardwoods Distribution from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on Hardwoods Distribution from C$44.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$49.08.

Shares of HDI opened at C$36.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$777.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$32.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.27, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.79. Hardwoods Distribution has a 1 year low of C$15.12 and a 1 year high of C$38.11.

Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.69 by C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$368.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$353.50 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hardwoods Distribution will post 3.1800002 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 19th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 16th. Hardwoods Distribution’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.89%.

Hardwoods Distribution Company Profile

Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets. It offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, solid surface products, and decorative laminates.

