Stephens Upgrades International Paper (NYSE:IP) to “Overweight”

Stephens upgraded shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Stephens currently has $80.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $58.00.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on International Paper from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised International Paper from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Argus raised International Paper from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on International Paper from $78.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on International Paper from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $63.83.

Get International Paper alerts:

International Paper stock opened at $60.71 on Monday. International Paper has a one year low of $32.94 and a one year high of $65.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.06.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.17. International Paper had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 4.72%. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. International Paper’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.5125 per share. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.21%.

In related news, SVP John V. Sims sold 8,909 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.87, for a total transaction of $560,108.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IP. FMR LLC grew its holdings in International Paper by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 391,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,096,000 after buying an additional 16,114 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in International Paper by 64.9% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 36,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after buying an additional 14,163 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Paper in the 4th quarter valued at about $237,000. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in shares of International Paper in the 4th quarter valued at about $466,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Paper by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 20,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 4,982 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

About International Paper

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Featured Story: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.