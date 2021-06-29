Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Lowered to “Equal Weight” at Barclays

Barclays lowered shares of Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has $280.00 price target on the information services provider’s stock, down from their previous price target of $290.00.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Wix.com in a report on Monday, April 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $370.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wix.com from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. TheStreet lowered Wix.com from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Wix.com from $370.00 to $350.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Wix.com from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $320.56.

NASDAQ:WIX opened at $299.33 on Monday. Wix.com has a 1 year low of $213.12 and a 1 year high of $362.07. The company has a market capitalization of $16.77 billion, a PE ratio of -55.64 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $276.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The information services provider reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.54) by $1.00. The business had revenue of $304.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.05 million. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 87.95% and a negative net margin of 27.78%. The company’s revenue was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Wix.com will post -4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WIX. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in Wix.com in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Wix.com in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Wix.com in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Wix.com in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Wix.com in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. 85.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Wix.com

Wix.com Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

