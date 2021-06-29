Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) Price Target Increased to $200.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) had its price target lifted by Piper Sandler from $190.00 to $200.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on NVRO. SVB Leerink reissued a buy rating on shares of Nevro in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Nevro from $217.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $198.40.

Get Nevro alerts:

Shares of NVRO stock opened at $168.65 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Nevro has a 1 year low of $111.87 and a 1 year high of $188.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.95. The firm has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.88 and a beta of 1.07.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.01. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 23.26% and a negative net margin of 24.16%. The company had revenue of $88.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.16 million. As a group, analysts predict that Nevro will post -2.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Shawn Mccormick sold 482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.65, for a total transaction of $72,131.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,090,948.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael F. Demane sold 6,445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.03, for a total value of $1,153,848.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Nevro during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Nevro by 59.4% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 204 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Nevro during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Nevro in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new position in Nevro in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000.

About Nevro

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia systems.

See Also: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for Nevro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nevro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.