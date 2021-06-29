Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) Downgraded to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has $36.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $70.00.

GBT has been the topic of several other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $80.42.

Shares of GBT opened at $33.19 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -8.22 and a beta of 1.08. Global Blood Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $32.52 and a 1 year high of $76.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 9.47 and a quick ratio of 8.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.71.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $39.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.88 million. Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 57.58% and a negative net margin of 167.73%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Global Blood Therapeutics will post -4.6 EPS for the current year.

In other Global Blood Therapeutics news, Director Philip A. Pizzo sold 1,065 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.54, for a total value of $38,915.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,837 shares in the company, valued at $286,363.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in Global Blood Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,324,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 233.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. The company offers Oxbryta tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). It is evaluating the safety and pharmacokinetics of single and multiple doses of Oxbryta in a Phase 2a clinical trial of adolescent and pediatric patients with SCD.

