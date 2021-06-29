Wishbone Gold (LON:WSBN) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $14.49

Wishbone Gold Plc (LON:WSBN) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 14.49 ($0.19) and traded as high as GBX 17.13 ($0.22). Wishbone Gold shares last traded at GBX 17 ($0.22), with a volume of 2,192,955 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 313.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 14.49. The firm has a market cap of £28.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.21.

About Wishbone Gold (LON:WSBN)

Wishbone Gold Plc engages in the resource evaluation, and gold production and trading activities. It holds interest in the four gold exploration licenses covering an area of approximately 34,000 acres in north east Queensland, Australia. The company also operates as a precious metals and gem trader in Dubai, Columbia, Honduras, Chile, and Peru.

Further Reading: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for Wishbone Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wishbone Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.