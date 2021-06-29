mdf commerce (TSE:MDF) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

mdf commerce inc. (TSE:MDF) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$11.20. mdf commerce shares last traded at C$11.12, with a volume of 20,307 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have commented on MDF. Acumen Capital decreased their price objective on mdf commerce to C$14.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 11th. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of mdf commerce in a report on Friday, March 19th.

Get mdf commerce alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.35. The firm has a market cap of C$315.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$11.42.

mdf commerce inc., through its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) solutions for consumers and businesses in Canada, the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's SaaS solutions optimizes and accelerates commercial interactions between buyers and sellers. Its solutions include e-commerce, strategic sourcing, supply chain collaboration, and emarketplaces.

Featured Story: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for mdf commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for mdf commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.