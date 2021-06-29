Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Black Diamond Group Limited (TSE:BDI) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$4.10. Black Diamond Group shares last traded at C$4.03, with a volume of 38,709 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have commented on BDI. Cormark boosted their target price on Black Diamond Group from C$4.25 to C$5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Black Diamond Group from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Black Diamond Group from C$4.50 to C$6.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

Get Black Diamond Group alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of C$232.53 million and a PE ratio of -335.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$4.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.16, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$65.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$55.00 million. Analysts predict that Black Diamond Group Limited will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

About Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI)

Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells modular space and workforce accommodation solutions. It operates through two segments, Modular Space Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Modular Space Solutions segment provides modular space rentals to customers in the construction, real estate development, manufacturing, education, financial, and resource industries, as well as government agencies in North America.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Black Diamond Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Diamond Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.