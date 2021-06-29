Short Interest in Yangarra Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YGRAF) Rises By 2,333.3%

Yangarra Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YGRAF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a growth of 2,333.3% from the May 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 67,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of Yangarra Resources stock opened at $1.26 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.01. Yangarra Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.10 and a fifty-two week high of $2.40.

Get Yangarra Resources alerts:

Separately, CIBC upgraded Yangarra Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th.

Yangarra Resources Ltd., a junior oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada. As of March 4, 2021, it had proved plus probable reserves of 157.6 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Recommended Story: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Yangarra Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yangarra Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.