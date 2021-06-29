Worley Limited (OTCMKTS:WYGPY) Short Interest Update

Worley Limited (OTCMKTS:WYGPY) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decrease of 80.3% from the May 31st total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Worley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.00.

WYGPY opened at $8.97 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.71. Worley has a 52 week low of $5.70 and a 52 week high of $10.08. The company has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 2.48.

Worley Limited provides professional services to resources and energy sectors. It operates through Energy and Chemical Services; Mining, Minerals, and Metal Services; Major Projects and Integrated Solutions; and Advisian segments. The company provides engineering design and project delivery services, including maintenance, reliability support, and advisory services.

