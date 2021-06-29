Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY) Short Interest Up 333.3% in June

Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 333.3% from the May 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

OTCMKTS WILYY opened at $28.68 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.59. Demant A/S has a 52-week low of $13.08 and a 52-week high of $29.61.

WILYY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Demant A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Demant A/S in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Demant A/S in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Demant A/S in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Demant A/S, a hearing healthcare company, develops, manufactures, and sells products and equipment to enhance people's hearing in Europe, North America, the Pacific, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Hearing Healthcare and Communications. The Hearing Healthcare segment offers hearing implants and aids, hearing care, and diagnostic products.

