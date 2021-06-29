Henry Boot’s (BOOT) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Numis Securities

Numis Securities reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Henry Boot (LON:BOOT) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Numis Securities currently has a GBX 320 ($4.18) price objective on the stock.

LON:BOOT opened at GBX 263 ($3.44) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 275.44. Henry Boot has a 1 year low of GBX 230 ($3.00) and a 1 year high of GBX 290 ($3.79). The stock has a market capitalization of £350.51 million and a P/E ratio of 29.55.

In other news, insider Timothy Andrew Roberts bought 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 272 ($3.55) per share, with a total value of £19,584 ($25,586.62).

Henry Boot PLC engages in the property investment and development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Property Investment and Development, Land Promotion, and Construction. The company develops commercial properties and family homes. It is also involved in acquiring, promoting, developing, and trading in land.

