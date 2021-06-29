Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Daimler (ETR:DAI) a €83.00 Price Target

Kepler Capital Markets set a €83.00 ($97.65) target price on Daimler (ETR:DAI) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on DAI. Royal Bank of Canada set a €106.00 ($124.71) price objective on Daimler and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective on Daimler and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Warburg Research set a €103.00 ($121.18) price objective on Daimler and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Barclays set a €115.00 ($135.29) price objective on Daimler and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group set a €79.00 ($92.94) target price on Daimler and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €88.07 ($103.61).

Get Daimler alerts:

Shares of DAI stock opened at €75.96 ($89.36) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 216.08. Daimler has a twelve month low of €34.44 ($40.51) and a twelve month high of €80.41 ($94.60). The company has a market cap of $81.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €76.10.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.

See Also: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Daimler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daimler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.