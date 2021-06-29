Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $3.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 1.01% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Marchex is a leading mobile and online advertising company that drives millions of consumers to connect with businesses over the phone, delivers the most quality phone calls in the industry, and provides in-depth analysis of those phone calls. Through their robust platform, they offer three critical components for businesses looking to acquire new customers through phone calls. Marchex Call Analytics offers ad campaign measurement and intelligence and their Digital Call Marketplace and Local Leads solutions are designed for advertisers focused on new customer acquisition. The Marchex platform drives, measures and monetizes millions of mobile and online connections through the phone to advertisers each month. Their Digital Call Marketplace combines exclusive and preferred relationships with leading mobile carriers and mobile application developers, such as AT&T, Verizon, and Sprint, with the analytics technology to constantly measure and optimize ad campaign results. “

Separately, Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Marchex in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

MCHX stock opened at $2.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.75. Marchex has a 12 month low of $1.43 and a 12 month high of $3.67. The stock has a market cap of $122.90 million, a P/E ratio of -7.24 and a beta of 1.81.

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.12 million. Marchex had a negative net margin of 24.23% and a negative return on equity of 21.63%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Marchex will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.80 per share, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MCHX. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Marchex in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Marchex by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 83,951 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 28,396 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Marchex during the 1st quarter worth about $238,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Marchex by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 163,493 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 24,339 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marchex during the 1st quarter worth about $4,360,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.07% of the company’s stock.

About Marchex

Marchex, Inc operates as a call analytics company that helps businesses connect, drive, measure, and convert callers into customers. Its products include Marchex Call Analytics, an analytics platform for enterprises that depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments, and reservations; Marchex Speech Analytics that enable actionable insights for enterprise, mid-sized, and small businesses; Text Analytics and Communications, which enable businesses to send and receive text/SMS messages with customers; Call Monitoring; and Marchex Sales Edge that enable businesses to understand customer conversations in phone calls and text.

