Greggs (LON:GRG) Receives “Sell” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of Greggs (LON:GRG) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Greggs from GBX 2,100 ($27.44) to GBX 2,950 ($38.54) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Greggs currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,783.33 ($23.30).

Shares of LON GRG opened at GBX 2,634 ($34.41) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.68 billion and a PE ratio of -204.19. Greggs has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,113 ($14.54) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,731 ($35.68). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.70, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,474.46.

In other news, insider Richard Hutton sold 1,000 shares of Greggs stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,250 ($29.40), for a total value of £22,500 ($29,396.39). Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,788 shares of company stock valued at $36,089,632.

Greggs plc operates as a bakery food-on-the-go retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers a range of fresh and frozen bakery products, sandwiches, and drinks. The company sells its products through its shops in travel, leisure, and work-centered catchments; and franchised shops operated by partners in travel and other convenience locations.

