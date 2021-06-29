adidas (FRA:ADS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by DZ Bank

DZ Bank reissued their neutral rating on shares of adidas (FRA:ADS) in a research note published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €340.00 ($400.00) price target on shares of adidas and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group set a €363.00 ($427.06) price target on shares of adidas and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €317.00 ($372.94) price target on shares of adidas and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Baader Bank set a €315.00 ($370.59) price target on shares of adidas and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €295.00 ($347.06) price target on shares of adidas and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €302.19 ($355.51).

Shares of ADS opened at €309.85 ($364.53) on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €285.97. adidas has a twelve month low of €163.65 ($192.53) and a twelve month high of €201.01 ($236.48).

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates through ten segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

