NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $6.31 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) will report sales of $6.31 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for NVIDIA’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.30 billion to $6.35 billion. NVIDIA posted sales of $3.87 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 63%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 18th.

On average, analysts expect that NVIDIA will report full-year sales of $24.79 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $23.88 billion to $25.39 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $27.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $25.92 billion to $29.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for NVIDIA.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.38. NVIDIA had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 37.98%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Craig Hallum raised shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $550.00 to $750.00 in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $675.00 to $710.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $800.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $620.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $676.23.

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 69,707 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.27, for a total transaction of $45,328,370.89. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,289,552.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 356 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $706.98, for a total value of $251,684.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 429 shares in the company, valued at $303,294.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,804 shares of company stock valued at $59,453,020 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. StoneX Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 3,529 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Invst LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth about $472,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth about $273,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in NVIDIA by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,078 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $6,449,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in NVIDIA by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 25,221 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $13,466,000 after buying an additional 2,921 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $799.40 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. NVIDIA has a fifty-two week low of $356.00 and a fifty-two week high of $803.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $646.33. The company has a market cap of $498.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.60, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.37.

NVIDIA’s stock is going to split on the morning of Tuesday, July 20th. The 4-1 split was announced on Friday, May 21st. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, July 19th.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.77%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

