William Blair Comments on Patterson Companies, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) – Research analysts at William Blair lifted their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Patterson Companies in a note issued to investors on Thursday, June 24th. William Blair analyst J. Kreger now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.59 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.58. William Blair also issued estimates for Patterson Companies’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 22nd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.14). Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 20.29% and a net margin of 2.64%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on PDCO. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Patterson Companies from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Patterson Companies from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Patterson Companies from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

PDCO stock opened at $30.44 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Patterson Companies has a one year low of $21.83 and a one year high of $37.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.11.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,139,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,903,000 after acquiring an additional 896,133 shares in the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Patterson Companies in the 1st quarter worth $1,893,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Patterson Companies by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 198,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,326,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Patterson Companies by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 206,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,582,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Patterson Companies by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 10,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Les B. Korsh sold 1,174 shares of Patterson Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total transaction of $39,505.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.45%.

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments; Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; technology solutions, such as practice management software and e-commerce solutions; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

