Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) Given a €37.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €37.00 ($43.53) price target on Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) in a report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on EVK. Nord/LB set a €29.00 ($34.12) price target on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Warburg Research set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Baader Bank set a €31.00 ($36.47) target price on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €26.00 ($30.59) target price on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €31.21 ($36.72).

EVK stock opened at €27.97 ($32.91) on Monday. Evonik Industries has a 52 week low of €26.78 ($31.51) and a 52 week high of €32.97 ($38.79). The stock’s 50-day moving average is €29.22.

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

