Ashtead Group (LON:AHT) Price Target Increased to GBX 6,000 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Ashtead Group (LON:AHT) had its target price lifted by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 4,100 ($53.57) to GBX 6,000 ($78.39) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

AHT has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Ashtead Group to a hold rating and set a GBX 5,018 ($65.56) price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 4,300 ($56.18) to GBX 5,050 ($65.98) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Ashtead Group to GBX 5,280 ($68.98) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Numis Securities reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 5,000 ($65.33) target price on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 2,850 ($37.24) to GBX 4,850 ($63.37) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Sunday, May 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Ashtead Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 4,842.57 ($63.27).

Shares of Ashtead Group stock opened at GBX 5,374 ($70.21) on Friday. Ashtead Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,435 ($31.81) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 5,452 ($71.23). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.77, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of £24.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 4,989.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of GBX 35 ($0.46) per share. This is a boost from Ashtead Group’s previous dividend of $7.15. This represents a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Ashtead Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.26%.

About Ashtead Group

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It offers range of products and services, such as general tools, air compressors and accessories, compaction and earth moving, climate control services, power and HVAC, pump solutions, remediation and restoration, flooring solutions, and lighting and grip.

