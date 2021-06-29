Oxford Instruments (LON:OXIG) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Oxford Instruments plc (LON:OXIG)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 2,355 ($30.77). Oxford Instruments shares last traded at GBX 2,330 ($30.44), with a volume of 44,866 shares traded.

OXIG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) price objective on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Oxford Instruments from GBX 1,900 ($24.82) to GBX 2,100 ($27.44) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Oxford Instruments from GBX 2,465 ($32.21) to GBX 2,580 ($33.71) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.24, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,131.56.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 12.90 ($0.17) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. This is an increase from Oxford Instruments’s previous dividend of $4.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th.

Oxford Instruments plc, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, rents, sells, and services tools and systems in the United Kingdom, China, Japan, the United States, Germany, rest of Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Materials and Characterisation, Research and Discovery, and Service and Healthcare segments.

