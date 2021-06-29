TechnoPro (OTCMKTS:TCCPY) Shares to Split on Wednesday, July 7th

Shares of TechnoPro Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCCPY) are going to split on Wednesday, July 7th. The 3-1 split was announced on Wednesday, July 7th. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Wednesday, July 7th.

TCCPY stock opened at $15.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.76. TechnoPro has a fifty-two week low of $10.10 and a fifty-two week high of $18.04.

About TechnoPro

TechnoPro Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-focused staffing and services company in Japan and internationally. The company offers engineer dispatch, contract assignment, outsourced development, placement, and offshoring services in the machinery, electrics and electronics, embedded controls, information systems, IT infrastructure, software development and maintenance, civil engineering, production plant, architecture, chemistry, biotechnology, and construction areas.

