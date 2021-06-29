TechnoPro (OTCMKTS:TCCPY) Shares to Split on Wednesday, July 7th

Shares of TechnoPro Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCCPY) are going to split on Wednesday, July 7th. The 3-1 split was announced on Wednesday, July 7th. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Wednesday, July 7th.
TCCPY stock opened at $15.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.76. TechnoPro has a fifty-two week low of $10.10 and a fifty-two week high of $18.04.
About TechnoPro
